MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI opened at $465.26 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $403.60 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.80 and its 200-day moving average is $595.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

