IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.