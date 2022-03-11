First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 377.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 259,907 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 281.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

