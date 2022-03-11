State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,530 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Livent worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 44.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,175.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

