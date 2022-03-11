IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 239.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,086,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 93,409 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after purchasing an additional 366,872 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $33.46 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

