GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

