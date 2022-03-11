Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,520 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $188.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $141.94 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

