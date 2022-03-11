Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Acquires $10,820.90 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $10,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth John Stephon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Kenneth John Stephon acquired 6,720 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00.

WMPN opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 million and a PE ratio of 43.32. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. William Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

