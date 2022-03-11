Ivan Gustavino Buys 148,562 Shares of CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) Stock

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1 – Get Rating) insider Ivan Gustavino acquired 148,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,936.07 ($12,362.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.80.

CV Check Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides screening and verification check services Australia and New Zealand. The company offers national police checks; employment reference checks; employment and qualification checks; VEVO visa and work entitlement checks; credit, financial, and business checks; traffic and licence checks; and international checks, as well as predictive psychometric assessments services.

