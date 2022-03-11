Brokerages Set Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) PT at $26.00

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IKNA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $205,809.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 879,946 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IKNA opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

