Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of DCBO opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, upped their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Docebo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Docebo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Docebo by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Docebo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.