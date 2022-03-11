Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

VGR opened at $10.42 on Friday. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 935,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 293,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257,274 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

