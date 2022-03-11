$0.88 EPS Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.24. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.