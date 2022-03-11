Melanie Allibon Purchases 21,888 Shares of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Stock

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Rating) insider Melanie Allibon purchased 21,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,710.08 ($8,547.50).
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.
About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services (Get Rating)
