Brokerages Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target at $20.86

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYLA. Maxim Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

