Insider Buying: Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) Insider Purchases A$14,462.40 in Stock

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD – Get Rating) insider Ian Turner acquired 45,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,462.40 ($10,556.50).
Ian Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Ian Turner acquired 54,697 shares of Radiopharm Theranostics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,308.04 ($14,093.46).
