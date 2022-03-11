DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $13.18 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.
About DTF Tax-Free Income (Get Rating)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income (DTF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.