DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $13.18 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating ) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

