Kelsian Group Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:KLS)

Kelsian Group Ltd (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.