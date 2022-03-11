Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Plans Dividend of GBX 19

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,388 ($18.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,175 ($15.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,922 ($25.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,512.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,691.37.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

