Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.20. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

