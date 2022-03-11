Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.20. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
