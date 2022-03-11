908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

908 Devices stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $527.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 173.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in 908 Devices by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

