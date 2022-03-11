Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
SUPV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.
