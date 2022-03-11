Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

SUPV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,439,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

