Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after buying an additional 1,023,332 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after buying an additional 415,242 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 257,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.