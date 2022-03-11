Brokerages Set Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) PT at $31.50

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

VRNOF opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

