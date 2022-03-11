Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $13.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several research analysts have commented on NLS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

NLS stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.67. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 718,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 248,861 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

