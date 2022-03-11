Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

NYSE:SRE opened at $155.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $155.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

