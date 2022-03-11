Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $36,726.63 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BXMT stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.