State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,395 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.71 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.