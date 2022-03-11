Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,665.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 48,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $11,916,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Shares of SMG opened at $117.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $114.98 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

