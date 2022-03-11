Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Crocs by 118.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Crocs by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,134 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,486 shares of company stock worth $2,655,592 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

