Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $100.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $151.38. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

