a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,305 shares of company stock worth $442,780 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,295,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

