Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($30.54) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.21 ($36.09).

EVK stock opened at €24.10 ($26.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.00. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.84).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

