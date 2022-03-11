Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.21.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.36 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock worth $458,932,500 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asana by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,373,000 after acquiring an additional 335,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

