Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.82. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $142.94.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Qualys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Qualys by 98,940.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

