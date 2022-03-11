adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($369.57) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €308.67 ($335.51).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €197.08 ($214.22) on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($218.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €235.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €262.34.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

