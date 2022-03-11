Avista (NYSE:AVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,581 shares of company stock valued at $733,474. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

