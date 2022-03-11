James Fisher & Sons (OTC:JMSFF) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of James Fisher & Sons (OTC:JMSFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
James Fisher & Sons stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. James Fisher & Sons has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $5.42.
James Fisher & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)
