Captrust Financial Advisors Has $164,000 Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after buying an additional 1,943,565 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

