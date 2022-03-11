Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $211,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $21,644,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,190 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

