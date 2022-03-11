Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $211,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $21,644,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,856.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,190 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.
UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.
In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
