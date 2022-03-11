Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.