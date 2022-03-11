Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LRFC stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.02 million, a P/E ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 1.64. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

