BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 66,216 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

