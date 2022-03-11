Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tronox by 200.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 157.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 721,587 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 277.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 308,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 226,962 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

