Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 46,700 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.42% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 84,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 843.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $2.03 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

