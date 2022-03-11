35,766 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $79,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.