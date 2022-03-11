Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $793,000 Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $57.35 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

