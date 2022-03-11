Morgan Stanley Cuts Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $128.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $77.23 and a twelve month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 66.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 24,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,798,000 after buying an additional 1,188,352 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

