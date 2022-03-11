Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Insider Jill L. Griffin Sells 30,067 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) insider Jill L. Griffin sold 30,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $165,067.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ADV opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,267,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

