Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $35.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.44% from the company’s previous close.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

NYSE DV opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

