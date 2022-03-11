Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $35.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.44% from the company’s previous close.
DV has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.
NYSE DV opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.
In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
