B2Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,772 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 1,508 call options.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $45,659,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 515.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

